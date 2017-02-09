Gigi Hadid Slammed By Chloe Bennet For Mocking Asians: You’re ‘Ignorant’ — See Message

‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ star Chloe Bennet is blasting Gigi Hadid in a scathing message after the supermodel seemingly mocked Asians on Instagram. Chloe wrote a letter to Gigi and called her out for being ‘inconsiderate’ and ‘ignorant!’

Chloe Bennet, 24, posted a sweet throwback photo on Instagram on Feb. 8 and wrote, “Dear Gigi Hadid, 21, As a kid, (and frankly as an adult) people would make fun of me for being Chinese. For having ‘Asian eyes.’ I would laugh it off because it was always a ‘joke,’ and if I didn’t I was being ‘too sensitive.’”

The actress went on to say that people made her feel terribly about herself growing up, but she refuses to let that happen now. “It hurts my heart to see someone like you, a beautiful young woman with so much influence, act in this inconsiderate way,” she continued in her message to Gigi. “This does not make you a bad person or racist, however, it does make you ignorant to the pain that your actions can cause others. No matter how unintentional those actions are. And, even if it was just ‘a joke.'”

Chloe’s shocking message to Gigi was a response to a video that Bella Hadid, 20, posted of Gigi imitating a Buddha cookie. Fans slammed the model for being “racist.” Gigi has not commented publicly on the controversy, but her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, 24, did defend her on Twitter.

The Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star ended her Instagram message with a big “f*ck you” to Steve Harvey, 60. The talk show host mocked a dating book about Asian men, saying, “I don’t even like Chinese food, boy. I don’t stay with you no time.” Steve has since apologized.

