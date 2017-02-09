Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban Blocked: Cher, Seth Rogen & More Stars Celebrate

A San Francisco-based appeals court denied Donald Trump’s request to restart his Muslim ban on Feb. 9 and Hollywood is celebrating! From Cher to Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen and even Ben Stiller, see what the celebrities are saying about this latest political development.
In the immediate aftermath of the appeals court decision blocking Donald Trump‘s request to reinstate his highly controversial executive action on immigration… Twitter basically went full super nova. Angry voters and celebrities alike were shouting at the rooftops in response to the development, with our 70-year-old commander-in-chief kicking things off mere minutes after the news broke. In full caps, Donald let the world know how he felt, prompting quips from the likes of, to name a few: Cher, Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen, Rosie O’Donnell, Mia Farrow, and even Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Filmmaker Michael Moore led the charge, helping explain the legal jargon that can be confusing to understand. As it stands, the President’s ban can not be enforced. Now, the case will have to make its way to the Supreme Court. Michael was retweeted and mentioned often, but he wasn’t the only famous person with an opinion.
Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban Protests — Pics
From former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton to Ben Stiller and Judd Apatow, everyone seems to be pretty ok with the fact that the ban is currently at a standstill. You really need to read through the best responses we could find. Spoiler alert: there’s a Game of Thrones reference hidden in there for you. If anything, it’s well worth the grammar lesson you’ll get from Stephen Colbert. Our personal favorites comes from Cher, Billy Eichner, and, randomly, Dancing with The Stars host Tom Bergeron.
HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the recent developments on the President’s immigration ban? Which celeb reaction was your favorite?!
