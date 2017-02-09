Jay Z ‘Showering Beyonce With Gifts’ & Stocking Home With Comfort Foods During Pregnancy

REX/Shutterstock

Aw — Beyonce could NOT get any luckier! Not only is the singer expecting twins with Jay Z, but Jay has completely been catering to her since they found out the happy news. From rubbing her feet to tending to every last craving, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Bey has it MADE at home. Find out what other sweet things Jay has been doing for her here!

Beyonce, 35, is living the LIFE! Since finding out she and her husband Jay Z, 47, are expecting babies number two and three, the superstar has apparently been living in the lap of luxury — all thanks to her doting hubby! Jay has been spoiling Bey nonstop with everything from her favorite foods to extravagant flower bouquets — and hey, there’s no question she deserves it. After all, she’s growing two humans inside of her!

“Jay Z has been pampering Beyonce ever since they found out she was expecting again. He has been showering his pregnant wife with gifts, flowers, her favorite chocolates, and even rubbing her feet every night,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jay has made sure that every craving Beyonce has is met and lately that has been a lot of southern comfort food.” Sounds heavenly, right? “Their house has been stocked with mac and cheese, black beans and rice, cornbread, and tons more yummy food since Jay found out Beyonce is eating for three,” our source added.

We love that Jay has been intent on spoiling his wife and making sure she’s in complete comfort during this delicate time. And as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, while he wants to make sure she’s staying healthy and safe, he’s letting her take the reins right now — he’ll be by her side no matter what! “Jay Z doesn’t even try to tell Beyonce to slow down, or take it easy, he knows better than that,” another insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Beyonce is very much her own woman, and will do exactly as she sees fit. Jay just tries to provide her with all the support she needs — they are a great couple like that. She is planing to take a short time off after the twins arrive, but knowing Beyonce she will still be working on new music — it’s her life and she’s never not working.” Looks like Jay truly is doing everything right; what a guy!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Jay is spoiling Beyonce so much during her pregnancy? Do you think it’s super sweet?

