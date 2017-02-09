Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly: Is She Still Refusing To Sign Divorce Papers? Exclusive Interview

Nothing’s fair in love & hip-hop — especially when it comes to venomous love triangles. Amina Buddafly opened up to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about her infamous on-again, off-again relationship with Peter Gunz, and whether or not they’re truly getting a divorce.

Amina Buddafly, 33, is airing all of her romantic ups and downs with husband Peter Gunz, 50, on Love & Hip-Hop: New York. The couple, who share two children, have been going through a rough patch since Peter revealed to Amina on the VH1 show that he got his ex-wife, Tara Wallace, pregnant.

On the Feb. 6 episode of LHHNY, Peter asked Amina for a divorce. However, Amina told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, that neither of them have filed. “We are both struggling to let go. We’re trying but we have not filed for divorce, he hasn’t filed any papers and neither have I. If he filed for divorce I wouldn’t hesitate to sign the papers,” she said. “But he’s not actually filing for divorce he’s just fronting because he wants to seem like he’s doing the right thing.”

Amina just picked up from NY and moved her children to Los Angeles to get further from Peter and try to move on. Yet, she hinted that there still may be hope for the two of them to get back together. “Since he’s single and I’m single and we’re both adults yes we’re still intimate with each other. People would like me more if I lied like Tara does and said no I’m done with him and nothing happens like that anymore but I don’t care,” she said. “We’re both single adults as long as I’m not dating anybody and he’s not it might still happen at times.”

During her “break” from Peter, seems to be getting back into the music business! She just announced on Instagram that her new music is available for download on iTunes! Additionally, Amina has authored a book called, The Other Woman, which is now available on Amazon. Amazing!

