Victoria Justice, Zoe Kravitz & More: See The Best Beauty At amfAR Gala

REX/Shutterstock

The 19th annual amfAR Gala is the unofficial kick-off for New York Fashion Week, and plenty of our favorite celebs were on hand for the charity event. From Victoria Justice’s bombshell curls to Zoe Kravitz’s blonde low knot, see our favorite hair and makeup looks, ahead.

Even though designer Tommy Hilfiger flew out a slew of fashion week models to be a part of his and Gigi Hadid‘s star-studded LA show on Feb. 8, there was no shortage of celebrities and high-fashion models on hand at the 2017 amfAR Gala in NYC. Dressed in designer ball gowns with the glam hair and makeup to match, there were so many looks to love, we’re diving right in.

Always one of our favorite beauty girls, Zoe Kravitz, who stars in HBO’s Big Little Lies (out later this month!) was absolutely stunning. Wearing an icy white and embellished Versace gown, Zoe wore her signature platinum blonde braids pulled back into a low knot that showed off her buzzed hair on the sides. For her makeup, she kept it effortless and cool with glowing skin, flushed cheeks, a touch of mascara and a neutral glossy lip.

Also going for an updo was singer Madison Beer, who went for a more tousled approach, leaving out face-framing pieces. For her makeup, she kept it neutral as well, opting for a classic brown smokey eye and glossy nude lip.

Without a doubt, long, loose hair was the beauty look of choice, and we loved Victoria Justice‘s take on the classic look. Though she usually wears her hair straight, for amfAR, Victoria chose volumized curls, adding a modern twist with a braid at the center of her hair instead of a middle part.

Making bombshell waves even better was supermodel Naomi Campbell, who wore waist-length extensions that were perfectly curled and parted down the center.

Going sleek and straight was Ellie Goulding, Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima. While Alessandra and Adriana opted for a more dramatic approach with sharp side parts and poker straight, glossy hair, Ellie kept it softer with a center part and a smooth blowout by Danielle Priano. Matching her eye makeup to her beaded Jenny Packham gown, makeup artist Lucy Wearing gave Ellie a soft orange smokey eye.

HollywoodLifers, who gets your best beauty pick? Make sure to vote and let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.