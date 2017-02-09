‘American Idol’ May Get Resurrected By NBC — Could It Replace ‘The Voice?’

Image Courtesy of Fox

Well that didn’t take long. Less than a year after the ‘series’ finale aired of ‘American Idol,’ the show may be returning after all. Seacrest, in?

NBC is currently in discussion with Fremantle Media to bring back American Idol, our sister publication Variety is reporting. The network is reportedly figuring out how to fit the show into NBC’s line up — and one option is to cut The Voice down to one cycle a year, instead of its current two. The report claims that no deal is in place yet, but the revival has been pitched around to multiple networks.

Of course, American Idol had a 15-season run on Fox, but if it does return to NBC, it could be easier for someone like Jennifer Lopez to return. Considering she’s in Shades of Blue, World of Dance, and Bye Bye Birdie all on NBC, it would make sense. She was a judge on Idol in seasons 10, 13, 14, and 15.

“There will no doubt be another format or refinement or elevation of the format. Now I can actually revamp it and come up with a new version,” Simon Fuller, the creator, told Billboard in April. “And we can look back on 15 seasons and think of some legitimate ways to allow people to enjoy them again, maybe adding another dimension to it.”

“I think we’ve had great integrity [in] protecting the brand so it wasn’t tarnished. So here we are facing our last season on Fox and now the legacy can be more in our focus. Now we can catch our breath,” he added.

“It allows me to rethink the show for the first time. When you’re a No. 1 show, it’s hard to be too bold and brazen about changing the format because it’s working and succeeding. Also, you’re always rushing to get the next season completed. Now we start with a clean sheet of paper.” So it sounds like Simon’s in!

