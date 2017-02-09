Amal Clooney Pregnant: Expecting Twins With George — Find Out When She’s Due

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Move over, Beyonce — there’s more royal twins coming through! George Clooney and Amal are expecting two little ones!

“Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney,” Julie Chen announced on Thursday’s episode of The Talk on CBS. “The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins. Give her the armrest, by the way, she’s pregnant!”

“Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting is that the twins are due this June,” Julie added. The two have been married for just about two and a half years.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.