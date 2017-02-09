Sailor Learned How To Deal With Body Shamers From Sis Alexa Ray: I Was ‘Painfully Shy’

Courtesy of Emmanuelle Hauguel /SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Alexa Ray Joel knows what it’s like to grow up in the public eye and has shared her wisdom when it comes to haters, trolls and rumors with her younger sister Sailor Brinkley Cook, who has found herself struggling in a similar situation. These sisters are truly there for each other!

Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, have an incredible, sisterly relationship. The half-sisters, who share Christie Brinkley, 63, as their mom, recently posed for Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Edition and opened up to People Magazine about their incredible bond. Specifically, the ladies shared that when it came to growing up in the spotlight and dealing with online trolls and body-shamers, Alexa Ray walked her little sis through it.

“I was a painfully shy teenager,” Alexa said. “Before I decided to be a performer, I was a little shell-shocked when paparazzi would be around. When you’re young, it’s easy to pick on you. There was a tabloid page that would draw things on my face. When you come from privilege, they just see you as, ‘Oh, she got it all handed to her.”

Alexa, who is also the daughter of singer Billy Joel, endured criticism throughout her life, much of it concerning her body. In particular, in 2014, Alexa took to Facebook to shut down plastic surgery rumors. “On a personal (and slightly ridiculous note): I would just like to add that all of the continuously-circulating rumors that I have had extensive ‘face-work’ and undergone breast-augmentation surgery is simply and entirely 100% false,” she wrote. “The only thing I have ever had done is my nose, which I have always been completely candid, honest, and open about – and I can swear on my Beloved Gypsy-Stella The Cat that this is the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God!” she continued.

This ability to remain confident and clap back is something Alexa passed on to Sailor, who has been transparent with her body image struggles for years. After their stunning SI photo shoot was published, both sisters shared with their Instagram followers the importance of loving your body.

“I’ve had issues with my body image since before I can even remember. I grew up not loving how I looked and felt held back because of it … I don’t need to be a size 0 to believe in myself. My body carries me each and every day, it loves the people I love, it holds what makes me healthy and strong, it bends it shakes it runs and it CHANGES. That is okay and that is beautiful,” Sailor shared.

Alexa posted similar sentiments, writing, “Let’s STOP degrading and START celebrating ourselves and others, from both the inside AND out. There’s far too much degradation, competition, insecurity, and unhealthy standards associated with women and their bodies- particularly on social-media … We are all perfect, just as we are.”

