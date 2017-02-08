Winter Storm Niko: 5 Things To Know Before Nasty Snowstorm Slams The East Coast

REX/Shutterstock

From Ohio and West Virginia to the tip of Maine, Winter Storm Niko is about to dump more snow on the northeast in one day than it has seen, so far, this winter. Here are five things that will help you get through unscathed.

Forecasting the weather might be the only thing that is harder to predict than the tweets of Donald Trump, 70. And with record high temps over the last few years, heavy rain and snowfall are both becoming rarer by the day. Well, that’s about to change… for the next day or so, at least. As Winter Storm Niko readies itself to pound the northeast on Feb. 9, we’ve put together a must-read info pack for those of you who haven’t been paying attention to weather reports. Punxsutawney Phil tried to warn you.

1. 12 states will feel Niko’s wrath, possibly more.

Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia all lie within the path of the storm. Obviously the temp and snowfall will vary from state to state, and even city to city, but if you live in any of those areas, make sure you’re prepared. You can’t go wrong with a supply of water, food, and flashlights. A deck of cards could come in handy too.

2. It’s going to snow; it’s going to snow a lot.

In some of the aforementioned states, residents could see snowfall as heavy as 1-2 inches per hour! Weather.com predicts coastal areas to be hit the hardest, with anywhere from six to 12 inches landing as far south as West Virginia and as far north as Maine. New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia should all expect to see more powder than our friends in Ohio. Conditions might even reach blizzard status in the afternoon on Feb. 9, so go ahead and allow those push notifications from the Weather Channel.

3. Traveling is going to be tough… even if you don’t live in any of the affected areas.

Roads will be nasty and airports might be worse. With as much snow as is expected to fall, driving might not be the smartest idea. In metropolitan areas, local governments are preparing for the worst. “This is a very serious snowstorm,” NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Feb. 8. “We have to be ready for it.” The New York City Port Authority has also forewarned anyone with plans to fly in or out of the city. “With a storm of this magnitude, airlines sometimes cancel flights in advance, so travelers should check with their carriers to make sure their flight will be taking off before going to the airport.”

4. You might not see a break in the storm until Feb. 11 or 12.

Odds are you will wake up to snow falling outside your window on Feb. 9. And it’s looking like that could be the case through the rest of the weekend. As the storm moves east throughout the first 24 hours, the snow will lighten. But even after Niko is done, lake-effect snow and another, smaller, system could make it seem like you’re living in a constantly shaking snow globe.

5. The storm will likely bring the average snowfall back to its normal levels.

California gets credit for stealing the majority of drought-related headlines these days, but it isn’t the only area of the country desperately in need of water. Average snowfall for the 2016-17 winter season is currently well below normal. New York and Connecticut are both states experiencing moderate to severe droughts and Niko will do a good job in replenishing the water supply.

HollywoodLifers, are you standing in Niko’s path? What are your must-haves for surviving a severe winter storm?!