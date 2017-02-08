Lady Gaga, Kris Jenner & More Front Row At Tommy Hilfiger’s LA Show — See Pics

REX/Shutterstock

The celeb set came out in full force for the Tommy Hilfiger ‘See Now, Buy Now’ Spring 2017 show in Venice Beach, where the sunny California weather served as the perfect backdrop for the runway — and the stylish stars dressed the part in the front row for the show.

Although New York Fashion Week officially kicks off on Feb. 9, designer Tommy Hilfiger staged an epic Spring 2017 show in Venice Beach, California, on Feb. 8, (the eve of NYFW). The designer also debuted his second collaboration with model Gigi Hadid, who opened the amazing runway show — and so many celebs stepped out to see the collection on the day of the runway!

Kris Jenner, 61, and her beau Corey Gamble, were front and center during the show, as Kris watched her daughter Kendall Jenner‘s BFF, Gigi, strut her stuff. How supportive to have your best friend’s mama there to root for you! We’re sure Gigi appreciated that kind gesture, and that Kris appreciated getting a sneak peek at all the new looks Tommy has to offer! Other celebs spotted enjoying the festivities included Lady Gaga, 30, who everyone knows is a giant fashionista and totally dressed the part! Check out pics of all the celebs who were at the show in the gallery above!

Along with Gigi, her little sister Bella Hadid, also rocked the runway alongside model Joan Smalls. The drop dead gorgeous models flew out to LA from NYC for the fashion show on a private plane with the designer and other models and documented the entire fabulous trip on social media. DJ Lion Babe debuted an epic new track at the show while also providing the music for the glam night. What a fun time for everyone!

See who else stepped out for the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 show above and let us know if you loved all of their glam looks!

