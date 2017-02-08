Tommy Hilfiger Brings His Fashion Show To LA: 5 Reasons To Tune Into The Major Event

REX Shutterstock

Tommy Hilfiger is bringing the runway to Venice Beach with a star-studded show and there’s so many surprises in store — you won’t want to miss all the excitement! Here are the top five reasons to tune in.

1. To see Gigi Hadid on the runway! The model teamed up with the designer once again and is debuting their second TommyxGigi collection at the show. Gigi will strut her stuff on the Venice Beach catwalk all decked out in the designs!



2. Lion Babe is DJing! She will debut her new single, “Rockets,” live during the runway show and will provide the music as the models rock the catwalk.

3. You can Instantly SHOP the clothes as they come down the runway thanks to the Snap Shop app. If you’re at the show and you take a picture of an item you can go to the app on your phone and instantly buy it right from your seat! Even if you aren’t at the show you can still shop ALL the runway looks on Tommy’s website — you can buy all of the cool clothes once the show begins. There’s no need to wait for months coveting the cool runway looks! They’re all available for purchase once the show starts. How cool is that?

4. Gigi was honored with her very own Barbie doll and it looks just like the model — right down to her Tommy Hilfiger tee!

5. The front row will be packed with stylish stars. So many celebs are going to be in attendance and you won’t want to miss out on all their fierce fashion!

Are you excited for Tommy’s Venice Beach show? Let us know what you think of the runway!

