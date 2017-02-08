Tom Hiddleston Gushes Over Taylor Swift & Slams Fake Romance Rumor: ‘She’s Incredible’

Five months after his split from Taylor Swift, Tom Hiddleston is spilling all about their whirlwind relationship. In a new interview, he totally blasts reports that the romance was for publicity, and instead, totally gushes over his ‘amazing’ ex. Plus, what was the deal with that ‘I <3 TS’ shirt he wore on Fourth of July? Find out here!

Tom Hiddleston, 35, has nothing but kind things to say about Taylor Swift, 27, after their highly-publicized romance and split. “Taylor is an amazing woman,” he gushed to GQ. “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time. Of course it was real.”

When Tom and Taylor got together in the middle of June — just two weeks after her split from Calvin Harris — things escalated fast, and they were constantly photographed packing on the PDA around the world. Then, he was photographed wearing a tanktop boldly emblazoned with the letters “I [heart] TS” at Tay’s July 4th party, and speculation was rampant that the relationship was nothing more than a fake publicity stunt.

Well, Tom was quick to dispel those rumors in his interview, and he finally filled us in on why he was wearing the infamous tank. “We were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back,” he explained. “And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, “Does anyone have a t-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this.’ And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

The 35-year-old added that he was “surprised” the romance got so much attention, and revealed why things with the two were so public. “I only know the woman I met,” he admitted. “She’s incredible. A relationship in the limelight…a relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else. So we decided to go out to dinner, we decided to travel.” Amen!

