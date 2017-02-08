T.I. & Tiny: He’s Confident That Their Marriage Can Be ‘Saved’ After Nasty Split

REX/Shutterstock

T.I. knows he’ll be able to work things out with his estranged wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. But… he also seems to want a little less holding him down. Find out how the ‘Live Your Life’ rapper expects to get his wife back while living an independent life, right now!

To say it has been a rough few months for T.I.‘s marriage would be the understatement of the decade. With various mystery women constantly on his arm, the 36-year-old is making headlines at the drop of a hat. All the while, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, his wife of almost seven years, has seemingly had enough of the drama. Now, a source close to the couple is telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the musician is more sure than ever that he’ll be able to fix whatever is broken at home and get back into the solo flow to which he had become accustomed.

“T.I. has had many years of being his own man and doing anything he wanted… even while married,” lays down our insider, “and now that things are going astray, he is taking it a little more personal. He wants his marriage problems not to be out there for all to comment about and skewer.” Tiny reignited divorce rumors Feb. 7, after initially filing to end her relationship back in Dec. 2016. “T.I. and Tiny have had issues forever,” further explains the T.I./Tiny authority. “They always get back together. He feels that will be the same in this case, as well, and he will be able to live his ‘T.I. lifestyle’ again. He is waiting for this storm to pass.”

That storm has so far included divorce filings, secret girlfriends, new music, and even President Donald Trump, 70. We couldn’t make this stuff up if we tried. And with a couple who have been together since 2002, there is always a story lying within the relationship of the T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle stars. Stay tuned for T.I./Tiny updates, because we’re sure this won’t be the last we hear from the tumultuous couple.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of T.I.’s confidence in winning back Tiny? If you were her, would you take him back after all the drama?

