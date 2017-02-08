T.I. & Tiny: He’s Confiding In Kristen Ingram About Their Divorce Drama — Getting Closer?

Courtesy of Instagram

This is how it starts. In the midst of a heartbreaking divorce from Tiny, rapper T.I is confiding in good friend Kristen Ingram (the stunning lady who attended his Super Bowl party). Does this mean they’re getting closer? Here’s the EXCLUSIVE update!

Sorry ladies, T.I, 36, isn’t ready to move on from Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, just yet! “He’s not romantic with Kristen [Ingram], but they’re still talking and are in touch,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “T.I loves talking to her about the problems at home with Tiny, and the fact that people on social media are blasting him and accusing him of cheating. He’s not in a good head space and he find comfort in talking to Kristen. She listens, doesn’t judge, and reinforced the positive attributes T.I has. When he’s on the phone with her or texting her, he’s at peace and feels like a whole new man.”

Hey, we don’t judge, but good luck explaining that relationship to Tiny! It was already questionable enough when the “Live Your Life” rapper brought Kristen to his Super Bowl party on Feb. 5. The duo posed for pictures together, and definitely enjoyed each other’s company after the epic game. It doesn’t help that she was rocking a sexy white peek-a-boo dress that flaunted her killer legs and eye-catching cleavage. T.I was also dressed to the nines, sporting a blue blazer, slacks, and bright gold shoes. Even though Tiny shouldn’t see Tameka as a threat, the rumors already started to fly.

We EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tiny was FURIOUS over her soon-to-be ex-husband’s party guest, and even considered walking away from their marriage if he continued to hang out with her. T.I definitely had some explaining to do, but it sounds like some good can come out of his new friendship with Kristen. “So far, she’s been a positive influence on him,” the source continues. No harm in just being friends…right?

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I and Kristen are JUST friends, or a little something more?

