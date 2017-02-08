Selena Gomez Joining The Weeknd On Tour? Why She’s ‘Begging Him’ To Take Her Along

As rumors swirl that there is trouble in paradise for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, a new report claims that she’s desperate to join him when he kicks off his world tour in Sweden.

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, could be hitting the road together sooner than anyone expected. Following their romantic trip to Italy, Selena is hoping to join The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) when he goes on an international tour that starts February 17 in Sweden, reports InTouch Weekly.

“Selena is begging to join him,” a source tells the magazine inside their February 20 issue. Unfortunately, Abel is a little concerned that it could be too much, too soon. “He likes her, but he feels like she’s moving way too quickly.”

So what’s got Selena so eager to be by Abel’s side while he’s on tour? The source shared that she’s “paranoid fans will be throwing themselves at [him] and he’ll be tempted to stray.” Sadly that’s not surprising to hear, because Selena dated Justin Bieber, 22, for so long and later accused him of cheating “multiple times” when they got into a huge Instagram blowout.

As HollywoodLife.com previously and EXCLUSIVELY reported, Selena was originally hopeful to join Abel on tour so that they could perform together. He was totally okay with having her on the road, but not so much with performing since he already had a great lineup joining him. However, if Selena keeps being pushy about joining him now that she’s worried he could cheat, things could quickly go downhill for their romance. Gah!

