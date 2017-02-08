Tara Palmer-Tomkinson: British Socialite Found Dead After Battling A Brain Tumor

REX/Shutterstock

This is so devastating! British It Girl, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson was found dead in her London flat just three months after revealing she was receiving treatment for a brain tumor. The socialite was 45 years old.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson suddenly passed away at just 45 years old on Feb. 8. She was found in her Kensington apartment in the afternoon by authorities and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her shocking death comes just three months after she announced to the public that she was battling a brain tumor.

In November, Tara revealed to The Sun that she feared she would only have a few weeks to live when doctors revealed they discovered a tumor in her pituitary gland. “I’ve carried this secret for a year,” she told the paper. “I got terribly frightened. I started thinking, ‘I’m going to die. I’ve only got a couple weeks to live.'” Tara, who was Prince Charles‘ goddaughter, underwent treatment for the non-malignant tumor and drugs did reduce the size of it.

The tests last January also showed that Tara suffered from a rare auto-immune disease that is known to cause fatigue and joint pain and could be fatal without treatment. It is unsure what Tara’s final cause of death was.

“At this early stage, the death is being treated as unexplained,” a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said. “We are not treating this death as suspicious.”

In the mid 1990s, Tara broke into the London social scene. She contributed to a number of publications including InStyle, GQ, The Spectator, and more to report on her activities during the week. In September 2007, Tara published her first book, The Naughty Girl’s Guide To Life. In October 2010, she released her first novel, Inheritance.

Tara was on the show “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” in 2002 and famously battled a 400-euros-a-day cocaine addiction. The It Girl also had one a number of nose surgeries after he septum collapsed in 2006 because of her addiction.

Tara’s death is extremely shocking and sudden. Our thoughts are with her family during the sad time.

