Tamron Hall Joining ‘Live With Kelly?’ — She’s Being Encouraged To Fight For Co-Host Spot

Could Tamron Hall be joining ‘Live With Kelly’ after her sudden exit from the ‘TODAY Show?’ Tamron was reportedly overheard talking about her career, and her friend was ‘encouraging’ her to join Kelly Ripa as her co-host!

Tamron Hall, who left her co-hosting job on TODAY on Jan. 31, was spotted having lunch with Discovery’s Henry Schleiff at Michael’s in NYC, according to Page Six. “He was encouraging her to join Kelly,” a source told the outlet. “He said, ‘Throw your hat in the ring! Lighten things up.’”

She would be great alongside Kelly Ripa on Live. Tamron did such an incredible job co-hosting the third hour of TODAY with Al Roker. She was the first African American woman to co-host the show when she joined in 2015.

Tamron’s sudden departure came after a report claimed that NBC’s third hour of TODAY would be cancelled and replaced with Megyn Kelly’s new show. People at NBC were reportedly “pissed” over the shakeup because Tamron and Al’s hour had been doing so well in the ratings. Rumors swirled that Tamron was pushed out to make room for Megyn, but NBC revealed that it was Tamron’s choice to leave and they wanted her to stay.

If Tamron did join Live, she would be leaving NBC for ABC, one of the network’s major rivals. Kelly has yet find a permanent co-host on Live. Kelly was blindsided when former co-host, Michael Strahan, abruptly left Live in 2016 to join Good Morning America. Since then, she’s had rotating co-hosts like Anderson Cooper, husband Mark Consuelos, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Savage, and more. Could Kelly find her permanent replacement with Tamron? They would make one heck of a dynamic duo!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tamron would be a good choice for a permanent Live co-host? Let us know!