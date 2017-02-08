Selena Gomez Shows Off Plump Pout & Huge Hair In Selfie — Get The Look

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez looks sexy with big waves and a plump, pink pout in a selfie she posted on Instagram on Feb. 7. Get her beauty look below!

Selena Gomez is slowly coming back to Instagram, and on Feb. 7, she posted this selfie. It actually looks old, from when she filmed her Pantene commercial last year, but we don’t care because she looks FLAWLESS.

The behind-the-scenes shot shows Sel in her dressing room wearing a tight, white halter dress. She didn’t caption the photo, but that’s ok, because a picture says a thousand words!

What is says is that Selena has the best hair around! It was gorgeous and full, styled in soft waves. She is a Pantene brand ambassador, and celeb stylists keep telling me that “healthy hair starts in the shower” so it totally makes sense.

I love their Smooth and Sleek Shampoo and Conditioner for a frizz free look. On damp hair, apply the Smooth Heat Protection Spray for shine and protection from heat styling (like your blow dryer). Blow dry and use a curling iron for flawless results like Selena!

Selena also loves the Pantene Air Spray, a revolutionary hairspray that is alcohol-free and lighweight, so it gives you a brushable hold.

Her makeup was so pretty, with a sexy black cat eye liner, long lashes and a pretty pink lip. Her skin was GLOWING. We know why she posted this picture — she looks so gorgeous in it!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Selena Gomez’s wavy hair in her Instagram selfie?

