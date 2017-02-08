Selena Gomez Publicly Flirts With The Weeknd On Instagram While They’re Apart & It’s So Cute

Courtesy of Instagram

Aww! Selena Gomez has made her romance with The Weeknd internet official, posting a flirty message to a picture of her handsome boyfriend. We’ve got the details on how she’s showing the world how crazy she is about the singer.

It’s on! Selena Gomez, 24, is so head over heels about The Weeknd, 26, that she isn’t afraid to let the entire world know on his social media. The “Starboy” singer posted a selfie to his Instagram Feb. 8 and she absolutely couldn’t get enough of it! Along with 51,000 other people, she gave the pic a “like” but it was her comment of a heart emoji that shows she’s so crazy in love with him and doesn’t care if the world knows. Now that’s relationship confidence!

This is such a cute way of showing her affection while they’re apart, as Selena is in New York City promoting the new Netflix limited series 13 Reasons Why, which she executive produced. It is even more impressive that she used social media to show off her affections towards The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — because she has such a limited presence online these days. She hasn’t posted a single thing to Twitter since Aug. 2016, just before going into rehab for lupus-related anxiety issues. She returned to Instagram in 2017, but hasn’t shared anything about her love life. Her heart and like on Abel’s photo is the closest she’s come to publicly acknowledging that they’re a thing.

We can’t wait for the Grammys on Feb. 12, where Selena is planning to go as The Weeknd’s date for the big awards show. If they actually walk the red carpet together as a couple, we will completely lose it! So far the pair has shown that they can’t keep their hands to themselves whenever they are around each other, packing on so much PDA everywhere from dinner dates to museum trips. Music’s biggest night will be the perfect time to make their official debut as a couple.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd will walk the Grammys red carpet together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.