Selena Gomez Rocks 2 Gorgeous Dresses In 1 Day While In NYC — Vote For Your Fave

Selena Gomez has been in NYC just one day and she’s already rocked a bunch of different outfits! She headed to the city on Feb. 8th and rocked two amazing looks in one day and we can’t decide which one is our favorite! What do you guys think? VOTE.

Selena Gomez, 24, headed to New York City on Feb. 8th and she had a jam-packed day full of events. From the moment she landed in NY, she went straight to the Netflix press panel for her new show, 13 Reasons Why.

Selena’s first look of the day for the Netflix panel was so adorable, we’re obsessed! She opted to wear a gorgeous red and black patterned dress with a sheer, ruffled bodice and a poufy tulle skirt. The top of the dress was totally see-through and covered in flowers, while the short sleeves were outlined in pink embroidery. The bottom half of the dress was a high-waisted a-line skirt completely covered in roses and floral print.

We love the sheer underlay underneath her dress, it made her outfit look fancier, but she dressed the whole look down with a red bomber jacket. Sels styled her look with a retro style red satin bomber jacket with red white and blue stripes and patches all over it. She topped the outfit off with black strappy pumps with huge gold heels and rose-colored glasses.

Selena’s second look of the day, and maybe one of our all-time favorites, was her black and white cutout gingham dress. The maxi dress was totally summery, but it’s 60 degrees in NYC, so more power to her. The long black and white checkered dress featured a handkerchief hem and down the entire front of the dress were gaping cutouts showing off massive cleavage and her toned tummy. She paired the dress with the same heels as earlier and we are obsessed with this entire look.

What do you guys think of Selena’s outfits in NYC? Which dress was your favorite? VOTE.

