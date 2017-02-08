Scottie & Larsa Pippen Back Together: Divorce Put On Hold As They Work Things Out

REX/Shutterstock

It’s not over yet! Three and a half months after Scottie Pippen filed for divorce from his wife, Larsa, after 19 years of marriage, the pair is fighting hard to work things out. Now, the split may even be off for good, according to a new report.

Scottie and Larsa Pippen, 42, are back together — for now, at least! The famous couple has put the divorce process on hold, and instead, are trying to work on their 19-year marriage, according to TMZ. Scottie filed for divorce in October, and although the papers haven’t been pulled yet, the two are not rushing to finalize the split. Instead, they’re trying to get back to a “good place,” the site reports.

Remember, Scottie and Larsa have four kids together, so they’ve had to be in contact for the little ones’ sake in the months since their separation. Well, apparently, that amicable behavior turned into something more recently! Last month, both the basketball star and his wife even missed expected deadlines in their divorce proceedings.

Then, of course, there was their outing on Feb. 6 with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian! The foursome went out to dinner at The Nice Guy, and Scottie and Larsa were seen leaving together at the end of the night. He even held her car door open for her like a true gentleman!

Plus, there’s the fact that Larsa was also rocking a massive new diamond ring on the outing, which she told fans was her “Valentine’s present” on Snapchat. She didn’t confirm that Scottie was the one who purchased the bling, but it’s certainly seeming like a possibility!

Unfortunately, there’s probably a lot Scottie and Larsa have to work out before they officially call off the divorce. Remember, police were reportedly called to the couple’s house twice for domestic disturbances around the time of their separation, and there was tons of drama surrounding their prenup, which Scottie wanted to amend without alimony. Yikes!

