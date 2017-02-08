Scott Disick Proposed To Kourtney In Costa Rica While Hooking Up With Another Woman

Splashnews

Wait, WHAT! Scott Disick reportedly popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian while on vacation with her family in Costa Rica in Jan. 2017! But, he was supposedly cozying up to a sexy model not too far away in a nearby hotel. SO, what exactly happened? You’re never going to believe what went down…

Scott Disick, 33, reportedly asked Kourtney Kardashian, 37, to marry him while they were in Costa Rica with their kids — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — and her family at the end of Jan. 2017, Us Weekly reports. But, it’s not what you think. He didn’t propose with a ring, the mag reports; however, he did say to Kourt — “Let’s get married.” OMG.

And… she said “no.” Then, after Kourt’s big rejection, Scott was “embarrassed, upset, and angry,” according to the mag, which apparently led him to call on anyone else who wanted a piece of him. To make Kourt angry, he reportedly flew another woman out to Costa Rica and put her up in a hotel that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians production team was staying. Yikes.

Although Scott apparently thought his plan was bullet proof, Kourt wasn’t the least bit upset he was off with another woman. She was actually “upset he’d disrupt the trip with the kids,” their source says. “If you’re dating someone important, bring her to meet the family. Don’t hide her.” In fact, the source also reveals that Kourt is “over being with him.” Ouch.

Scott ended up supposedly leaving the Costa Rica getaway a day early, on Jan. 29. That’s when he fled to Miami where he partied it up with sexy models. Scott was photographed with multiple bikini-clad women while enjoying the FL sun, and he was even spotted kissing model, Jessica “J Lynne” Harris, 25, in the pool of the Setai Hotel on Jan. 31.

The self-proclaimed “Lord” allegedly spiraled out of control because Kourt’s rejection was the icing on the cake. He’s been on a two-year mission to win back his ex, and he even tried to get sober at a Malibu rehab in 2015. However, his efforts were reportedly too late. Ugh.

