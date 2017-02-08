Rihanna Shows Off Short, Blonde Hair Makeover On ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’

Courtesy of Harpers Bazaar

Rihanna looks stunning on the cover of the March 2017 issue of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’. Channeling Amelia Earhart, she rocks a new hair look — short and blonde!

Rihanna shows off new, short blonde hair in the photo shoot for the March 2017 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR. Her hair was styled by her mane main Yusef using Kérastase Aura Botanica. Her gorgeous, fresh makeup was done by Francesca Tolot. Her nails were painted by manicurist Kimmie Kyees using Orly products.

The magazine posted the cover on their Instagram on Feb. 8, writing: “Introducing our March 2017 cover star @BadGalRiri! The pop star takes flight in our new issue, tap the link in our bio to see the full fashion shoot on BAZAAR.com, by our editor in chief@GlendaBailey. #BAZAAR150 Photography by @marianovivanco Styling by @melzy917.”

She channels famous pilot Amelia Earhart in the stunning shoot, but in such a modern and cool way. The magazine republished an essay written by Amelia that was first printed in 1929! Wow!

Rihanna also spoke about the shoot, paying homage to Amelia:

“There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. Amelia Earhart was such a dynamic force in her industry, setting multiple aviation records in her time. So it was a no-brainer for me to team up with Harper’s Bazaar in honor of a woman who held her own with the big boys.”

