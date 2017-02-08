The Reason Reese Witherspoon’s Hair Is Healthy & Shiny Despite Bleaching & Hot Tools

Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel created the looks for Reese Witherspoon and her look-a-like daughter Ava at the Big Little Lies premiere on Feb. 7.

I spoke with Adir exclusively and he told me about the creative process.

“It was so funny because I got to the hotel and Reese said, ‘I have no shampoo and conditioner!’ Luckily, I had some, and I never carry shampoo and conditioner! But I was coming from a Virtue event and had everything!”

Virtue is a brand new, scientifically based hair care line that Adir just used on me on Feb. 6. The brand’s hero ingredient, Alpha Keratin 60ku™, offers the following benefits:

“138% increase in color vibrancy

95% split end repair

86% reduction in breakage

67% reduction in frizz

64% increase in glossiness and shine

22% increase in the diameter of individual hair strands.”

“Reese used the Recovery Shampoo and Smooth Conditioner — the Recovery line helps anyone. She has healthy hair but she does bleach it, so it helps.”

“Basically she was wearing this awesome Elie Saab dress and I was doing Reese’s hair and her daughter Ava’s hair. For Reese, I used a volumizing spray on the roots and then I added the Virtue The One For All 6-in-1 Styler from roots to the ends, and then rough dried the hair completely for tons of volume and texture.”

“When it was 100 percent dry, I went in with a one-inch curling iron and I put a little bend through the hair. It was more random, just to create some separation, and then once I finished that, I added some Shu Uemura Shape Paste Sculpting Pomade.

“I went in and kind of pulled out the waves into separate pieces so they layered on top of one another. Then, I pulled the hair into a little ponytail and I took the ends of the pony and flipped them up and tied them again with an elastic band. It almost looked like an origami being flipped up! The ends were kept out.”

For an extra pop, Adir “used a piece of beautiful fabric that was a dark metallic, a frayed thread, and wrapped it around the elastic. I finished with the Virtue Finale Shaping Spray. The result was beautiful, smooth and reflective hair!”

