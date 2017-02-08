‘Big Little Lies’ Premiere Best Dressed: Reese Witherspoon & More

REX/Shutterstock

The gorgeous cast of the new hit HBO show, Big Little Lies, headed to the LA premiere on Feb. 7th and we are dying over all their dresses! The four main characters in the series: Reese Witherspoon, 40, Nicole Kidman, 49, Shailene Woodley, 25, and Zoë Kravitz, 28, all opted to wear stunning dresses and we can’t decide which one was our favorite! What do you guys think?

Reese looked dazzling in a fun Elie Saab Pre-Fall 2017 embellished dress. This dress was definitely different from what we’re used to seeing from her so we loved that she tried something new. The sparkly mini dress featured poufy high-shoulders and was completely covered in colorful confetti sequins. Cinching in her waist was a thick black leather belt, and there was a sexy little slit on one side of her leg. She topped the look off with simple black pointy toed pumps.

Nicole opted for a stunning black Altuzarra Spring 2017 tiered ruffled gown which had a plunging neck and was embellished with sparkling clusters of yellow and silver sequins. We especially love the side of the dress which featured a thigh-high slit, showing off her amazing legs. She topped her look off with black ankle-strap sandals.

Shailene went with a stunning metallic Elie Saab Spring 2017 gown that had a Greek-goddess vibe. The metallic green dress featured a plunging neck with straps around her petite waist. The rest of the dress flowed out into gorgeous pleats. We love that she went with such a show-stopping dress.

Last but not least, Zoe opted for all black when she donned a black Vera Wang Spring 2017 off-the-shoulder mini dress. The dress was skin-tight and super short, plus, it featured poufy ruffled sleeves. We love that she went with the off-the-shoulder trend, it’s so subtly sexy. She styled the frock with simple black Sophia Webster Rosalind crystal-embellished satin sandals.

We love all of these outfits so much and we can’t decide which red carpet look was our favorite! What do you guys think? VOTE.

