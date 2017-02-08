Winter Olympics 2018: 11 Amazing Athletes To Watch Before The Games Next Year

Rex/Shutterstock

Mark your calendars: the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang are one year away! Before the world’s best athletes head to South Korea to compete for the gold, get to know 11 of the rising stars looking to achieve Olympic glory history next year!

Thousands of athletes will head to South Korea to compete in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics from Feb. 9 to 25, 2018 for what will the third winter Olympic games held in an East Asian city. For Lindsey Vonn, 32, it will be a chance for her to win her third Olympic medal. After injuries forced her to sit out the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, Lindsey is healthy, according to For The Win, and ready to hit the slopes.

She won’t be the only American lighting up the slopes, as Mikaela Shiffrin, 21, is expected to add to the gold medal in Slalom she won in 2014. The youngest slalom champion in Olympic alpine skiing history (she was 18 years and 345 days when she won) Mikaela’s just getting better with every passing day, so expect her name to be on everyone’s lips in PyeongChang.

Shaun White is looking to put his disappointing fourth place finish at Sochi 2014 behind him by taking gold in the half pipe in South Korea. A 30 years old, this may be Shaun’s last shot at Olympic glory. Young superstars like Canada’s Mark McMorris, 23, and America’s Chloe Kim, 16, will try to steal the spotlight from him.

If there’s someone who could deny Chloe the gold, it could be Katie Ormerod, 19. The British snowboarder is the first female to land a backside double cork 1080, according to the Daily Mail, and has become the first British athlete to win tow medals at the same Winter Games. Will she repeat in South Korea?

On the ice, Elise Christie, 26, is expected to be the short-track speed skater to beat. After a comedy of errors in Sochi – where she was disqualified three times in three different races – she’s looking for redemption. Nathan Chen, 17, is looking for figure skating gold, as the young American hopes to score a perfect 10.0 when he hits the rink.

Ashley Wagner, 25, and Gracie Gold, 21, hope to revitalize America’s women’s figure skating glory, as a rivalry has brewed between the US and Russia. It’ll be a cold war on the ice, while speed skater Charles Hamelin, 32, looks to score the missing piece of his Olympics puzzle. After scoring gold in the 500, 1,500 meter relay events, the Canadian speed skater wants to complete his collection by winning the 1,000m event.

There are so many more athletes competing in the Olympics, HollywoodLifers, but the games are a year away, so we have time to go over them all. Who are you most excited to see?

