PaleyFest LA 2017: Milo Ventimiglia, Lucy Hale & More Stars Attending

PaleyFest LA 2017 is only a few weeks away! The TV festival has just released the list of celebs from your favorite shows who are attending, including Milo Ventimiglia and the cast of ‘This Is Us,’ Lucy Hale and the rest of the crew from ‘PLL,’ and more! Find out if your favorite star will be there!

March 17 (Opening Night)

The Walking Dead (7:30 pm)

Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Alanna Masterson, Ross Marquand, Tom Payne, and executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Krikman, Greg Nicotero, and Dave Alpert

March 18

The CW’s Heroes & Aliens featuring Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (2 p.m.)

Stephen Amell and David Ramsey from Arrow, Grant Gustin and Candice Patton from The Flash, Melissa Benoist and David Harewood from Supergirl, and Brandon Routh and Caity Lotz from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

This Is Us (7 p.m.)

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Ron Cephas Jones

March 19

Grey’s Anatomy (2 p.m.)

Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jessica Capshaw, Jesse Williams, Sarah Drew, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Jerrika Hinton, Kelly McCreary, Jason George, Martin Henderson, Giacomo Gianniotti, and Debbie Allen

March 21

NCIS: Los Angeles (7:30 p.m.)

Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J, Linda Hunt, Eric Christian Olsen, Daniela Ruah, Barrett Foa, and Renée Felice Smith

March 22

The Late Late Show With James Corden (8 p.m.)

James Corden

March 23

Orphan Black (7:30 p.m.)

Tatiana Maslany, Jordan Gavaris, Kristian Bruun, Kevin Hanchard, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and Ari Millen

March 24

Bob’s Burgers (7:30 p.m.)

H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy

March 25

Pretty Little Liars (2 p.m.)

Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, Keegan Allen, Tyler Blackburn, Andrea Parker, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse, Ian Harding, and executive producers I. Marlene King, Charlie Craig, Oliver Goldstick, and Joseph Dougherty

Westworld (7 p.m.)

Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, and Jimmi Simpson

March 26

Scandal (2 p.m.)

Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Guillermo Diaz, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Jeff Perry, Bellamy Young, Joshua Malina, Scott Foley, Portia de Rossi, Cornelius Smith Jr., and Joe Morton

American Horror Story: Roanoke (7 p.m.)

Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Cheyenne Jackson, and Sarah Paulson

PaleyFest LA will take place March 17 to 26. Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home to a selection of clips and the full-length discussions from the festival.

