Nicki Minaj Gushes Over Taylor Swift After Breaking Billboard Hot 100 Record

Girl power! Nicki Minaj praised Taylor Swift on Feb. 8, after she surpassed her for having the second-most Billboard Hot 100 Hits among women. We are loving this healthy female competition. See the sweet message Nicki left for Taylor!

Hip hop star Nicki Minaj, 34 has just made history. The “Anaconda” singer now holds the title of having the the second most Billboard Hot 100 Hits among women — having just passed popstar Taylor Swift, 27. Although Nicki may be ahead of TSwift with most hits, there is definitely no “Bad Blood” between these two! The bootylicious rapper posted an photo to her Instagram with the news, not only being happy for herself, but praising Taylor. See the nice message in the caption below!

The “Bang, Bang” singer began the caption on the phont saying, “Oh hey, Taylor – Taylor & I were tied but thanks to u guys, #RunUp debuted on the Hot 100 this week so I was able to inch past her a bit. Did u know she’s a sag like ya girl?” She then mentioned that she loves her and added heart emojis! What a nice message! An even cooler part to the caption is that the “Only” rapper added the hashtag, “Sagittarius rules.” Both Taylor and Nicki have birthdays in early December — the pop singer on Dec. 13 and the hip hop star on Dec. 8 — so they both share the same zodiac sign, Sagittarius or “sag.” How cool is that? We are loving this healthy female competition.

With her latest collab with Major Lazer and their song “Run Up,” Nicki now has 71 hits on the chart. She is right behind the legendary female singer, Aretha Franklin, 74 — who holds the title with 73 hits. TSwift is now right behind the rapper with 70 hits, followed by Madonna, 58, and Rihanna, 28, with 57 hits. It’s surprising that OG pop divas Britney Spears, 35, and Christina Aguilera, 36, aren’t in the top 10, as Nicki shouted out to them in her Instagram, in addition to Taylor Swift. Nevertheless, we are so proud of all of these ladies. Congrats Nicki!

