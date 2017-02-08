Nicki Minaj Desperate For A Good Man To ‘Sweep Her Off Her Feet’ After Meek Mill Split

Nicki Minaj is ready for love, she’s just waiting for the right person. Aren’t we all? The rapper, who recently split with Meek Mill, is taking a new approach to romance, according to insiders! HollywoodLife.com has all of the exclusive scoop!

Nicki Minaj, 34, has dated her fair share of rappers and hip-hop artists, and after each relationship, she ends up brokenhearted! From Safaree Samuels to Drake to Meek Mill, Nicki is reportedly done with dating the same kind of men and ending up with the same result — alone.

“Nicki’s changing up her diet. She’s tired of eating at the same rap and hip hop buffets. It’s just a lot of cheap food that taste good in the moment but leaves her feeling like shit and full of regrets the next day. Meek, Drake, Wayne, she has love for them all, but they aren’t ready and will never be ready for a Michelin star entree like her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

If you recall, Nicki dated rapper Safaree Samuels from 2002 to 2014, but the two went through a rough, public breakup, with Nicki even revealing she was “emotionally unstable” following the split. Just a month after ending their long relationship, though, Nicki was spotted cuddling up to rapper Meek Mill. Nicki and Meek dated for two years, before Nicki confirmed their breakup in early Jan. 2017 with a tweet revealing she was single and working on her career. In the interim between these two long relationships, there were rumors of romance between Nicki and other rappers such as Drake, Fetty Wap and Lil Wayne. Our insiders told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Nicki is ready for a new love with a new type of man.

“Nicki would love to be in a bomb relationship,” the source said. “She’d love to have a man sweep her off her feet and really make her happy. And a man who could just love and caress every inch of her body.” Whoa! We really hope Nicki finds the happiness and love that she is looking for!

