Nicki Minaj & Gucci Mane Working On ‘Legendary’ New Music: Will She Diss Meek Mill?

Courtesy of Instagram

It looks like we have some new music coming our way! Rapper Nicki Minaj and hip hop star Gucci Mane have officially reconciled and are working on new music together. But will Nicki diss her ex, Meek Mill, in the new tracks? HollywoodLife.com has all the details!

Watch out world! It looks like there’s a new collaboration coming out way. Hip hop diva Nicki Minaj, 34, and rapper Gucci Mane, 36, are working on some new music together. The duo seems to have officially ended their beef that started in 2013, and are ready to put their talents together to make something “legendary!”

Gucci Mane announced the news of the collaboration on his Instagram with the caption: “Salute and much respect to @nickiminaj Zone6 stand up!!! #staytuned Legendary.” Looks like Nicki is getting that much needed R-E-S-P-E-C-T, and as we know in the music world, respect is very much important! With both of their talents, it’s obvious that the music is going to be amazing. But will there be any new beef brewing with this new music? The “All My Children” singer has worked with Nicki’s ex, Meek Mill, 29, in the past but the question still remains: Will Nicki Minaj be dissing her former flame?

Although we may not have the answer to that yet, we do know that the “Anaconda” singer is officially back in the studio and focusing on her career. Her recent split with Meek is fresh — they just cut ties last month in Jan. 2017 — but it seems like Nicki is done dating rappers and is ready to move on. “Nicki’s changing up her diet. She’s tired of eating at the same rap and hip hop buffets. It’s just a lot of cheap food that taste good in the moment but leaves her feeling like shit and full of regrets the next day. Meek, Drake, Wayne, she has love for them all, but they aren’t ready and will never be ready for a Michelin star entree like her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We feel you Nicki!

The Pink Friday lady is desperately looking for love! Nicki even discussed how she’s ready for a baby with her next boyfriend. She knows that she isn’t getting any younger, so the diva is on the prowl. We hope that the bootylicious rapper will find that love she deserves soon. Most of all, we can’t wait for what’s to come with her collaboration with Gucci Mane!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane making new music?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.