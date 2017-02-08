National Pizza Day: Take A Slice Out Of These Delicious Deals & Freebies

REX/Shutterstock

Pizza party, anyone? National Pizza Day is tomorrow, Feb. 9, and we’ve rounded up the best freebies and discounts to help you save some dough (sorry) on what might just be the most important food holiday of the year. Check it out!

Say cheese!If you want this to be you tomorrow, you’ve come to the right place:

Domino’s is offering a large three-topping pizza for $7.99, or you can mix and match two or more items for $5.99 each. You can also earn points towards free pizza when you sign up for their rewards program:

Want a golden 🍕cutter AND 10 shares of Domino’s stock worth $1,758.90*? Become a Piece of the Pie Rewards member and both could be yours. Current members eligible. Sign up using the link in our bio. *Current stock price as of 2/3/17. A photo posted by Domino's Pizza (@dominos) on Feb 3, 2017 at 1:14pm PST

Hungry Howie’s: You can get a large three-topping pizza for $7.99. Nice.

Sign up for the Kum & Go Rewards Program to get a free slice of pizza at participating locations on Feb. 9 only. We’ll repeat that: FREE PIZZA.

At Little Caesars, you can get the Cinnamon Loaded Crazy Bites, Bacon Cheddar Loaded Crazy Bites, Caesar Wings, Four 20 oz Pepsi products, or a Large Classic Pizza for just $5 each. Om nom nom.

Marco’s Pizza: Save $3 off orders of $15 or more.

Don’t forget about the kids! Nurturie, a new meal delivery service that delivers delicious and nutritious meals created especially for kids (infant to pre-teen), is offering all first-time customers their first meal for FREE. Try the Cheese Pizza with tomato-vegetable sauce on a spelt crust!

Papa John’s is doing 40% off all regular-price pizzas through March 5.

Pilot Flying J: Grab a free slice of PJ Fresh pizza with this coupon until Feb. 12.

Pizza Hut: You can get a medium three-topping pizza for $6.

We’ll leave you with this very appropriate song to enjoy along with your slice, courtesy of Glass Animals:

HollywoodLifers, are you going to celebrate National Pizza Day? Tell us which spot you plan to grab a slice at!