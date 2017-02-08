Migos Blasts ILoveMakonnen After He Comes Out As Gay: ‘That’s Wack’ — Fans Freak

REX/Shutterstock, AP Images

All three members of Migos blasted IloveMakonnen after he revealed he was gay. The hip-hop stars were confused by those showing him support, even calling it ‘wack’ during a shocking new interview. Check out the livid fan responses here!

Yikes! Migos‘ shockingly revealed they’re NOT cool with the support behind ILoveMakonnen‘s homosexuality. Shortly after the rapper, 27, announced he was gay via Twitter last month, the hip-hop group reacted to the news during an interview with Rolling Stone. While being addressed about the MC’s brave confession, Quavo shouted, “Damn, Makonnen! They supported him?” while raising an eyebrow. Prior to this, he talked about loving Atlanta’s diversity.

I think it's lame for the migos to disown Makonnen — Shang Tsung Mercy (@MizzyMarciano) February 8, 2017

the funniest thing about migos having a problem with makonnen rapping about trapping is they live in ATL. gay drug dealers ain't uncommon. — Shyne Coldchain Jr. (@Smooth_Orator) February 8, 2017

ILoveMakonnen > Migos — Plotter Pink (@Blackboyfly) February 8, 2017

Migos dead ass sounds dumb saying ilovemakonnen shouldn't have been talking about trapping and shit since hes gay🤦🏾‍♀️ — ₦ematode🙂 (@Swahilia97) February 8, 2017

“That’s because the world is fucked up,” Offset replied, before Takeoff added, “This world is not right.” Quavo explained how they weren’t trying to discriminate against Makonnen’s lifestyle choices, saying, “We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays.” However, he does believe the rapper’s sexuality undermines his credibility, since “he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that.” Quavo even frowned and said, “That’s wack, bro.”

After the news made its rounds, fans began rallying their support for Makonnen via social media. One fan wrote, “I think it’s lame for the migos to disown Makonnen,” while another added his two cents on the matter. “Migos dead ass sounds dumb saying ilovemakonnen shouldn’t have been talking about trapping and shit since he’s gay.” Clearly, they weren’t pleased by Migos’ response!

ILoveMakonnen decided to let the world know his truth last month, taking to Twitter for his big reveal. He candidly wrote to his followers, “As a fashion icon, I can’t tell u about everybody else’s closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it’s time I’ve come out,” the former OVO Sound signee tweeted. “And since y’all love breaking news, here’s some old news to break: I’m gay. And now I’ve told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours.” We’re proud of him for keeping it real!

