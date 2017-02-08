Mandy Moore’s Parents Furious With Rebecca After ‘This Is Us’ Episode — Hilarious Texts

Mandy Moore’s parents are NOT happy about Rebecca’s actions in the Feb. 7 episode of ‘This Is Us.’ They texted their daughter and called her character ‘so mean’ for telling Jack about the tour on their romantic getaway. You have to see this incredible tweets.

Mandy Moore’s parents don’t hold back. The Feb. 7 episode of This Is Us featured Rebecca telling Jack about the tour Ben asked her to go on right after they renewed their vows in their old apartment. Jack planned the perfect night for Rebecca, and she decided to drop a bomb on Jack and ruin everything. Needless to say, Mandy’s parents were not pleased with their daughter’s character.

Mom and Dad know how to keep it real. Thanks guys? 😂 #thisisus A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:10pm PST

Mandy’s mom complimented the actress on the episode, but noted that she hopes Rebecca will be “made to look better” in the coming episodes. Mandy’s dad was much harder on Rebecca. “You are so mean,” he tweeted. “After Jack was so sweet and romantic, you tell him about the tour. Your timing was awful.” But he made sure to add that he loved the episode!

There’s nothing quite like getting trolled by your own parents. Mandy captioned the screenshot of the texts, “Mom and Dad know how to keep it real. Thanks guys?”

There are now only 4 episodes left of This Is Us’ first season. The next episode features Jack and Rebecca fighting over the tour. Jack isn’t exactly excited that Rebecca wants to go on tour with her ex. Mandy recently wrapped filming with a scene in the present day. The entire Pearson family, sadly minus Jack, will be attending Kevin’s play in the finale! This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

