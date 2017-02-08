(REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Instagram)

Madonna has officially expanded her family! After reports hit the internet last month of the singer adopting two 4-year-old girls from Africa, Madonna’s adoption of twins Stella & Esther was officially finalized on Feb. 7. But even MORE exciting? The girls’ 1st pic has been revealed — and they are absolutely precious! Meet Madonna’s new twins here.

Aw! Madonna, 58, added the sweetest children to her brood on Feb. 7 after the adoption of twins Stella and Esther Mwale, 4, was finalized in Malawi, Africa, according to Daily Mail. The craziest part though is that the superstar dropped hints about her new additions as far back as seven months ago — even posting a pic of the little girls to her Instagram account!

A Warm Welcome at Home Of Hope Orphanage in Michingi 💛 Malawi the Warm Heart of Africa 🌝❤️🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 7, 2016 at 9:51am PDT

“3 Beauties! 💘 Lola spends time with twins, Stella and Esther at Home of Hope Orphanage: 🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼❤️🙏🏻🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼,” Madonna captioned a July 2016 pic of her daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon, 20, cuddling two identical small girls. The photo was snapped during a summer trip to Malawi’s Home of Hope orphanage, which is where Madonna eventually adopted Stella and Esther from.



And while Madonna hasn’t specifically come out and said that those are the two girls she brought into her family, taking a look at the posted picture, a source confirmed to the media outlet that Stella and Esther are in fact the two children the singer has adopted. She’s expected to fly them back to New York on a private jet on either Feb. 8 or Feb. 9.

Court papers revealed that Madonna felt “compelled” to adopt four-year-old twin girls from an orphanage in Malawi — all after hearing about their plight through her charity work. Stella and Esther’s birth mom reportedly died during childbirth and their father left to marry another woman. They were cared for by their grandmother for some time, but she struggled to look after several children at once. As a result, they ended up living in an orphanage for two years before Madonna met them.

After she was spotted visiting Malawi again last month, Madonna initially denied reports that she wanted to adopt again, instead claiming her trip was for her charity work. However, it later surfaced that she was in fact interested in taking Esther and Stella home. In fact, Lucy Bandazi, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, told the online publication that all the paperwork had already been submitted for their adoption. And now it looks like everything has been made official!

