Leighton Meester Slams ‘Gossip Girl’: My New Show ‘Making History’ Is ‘More My Taste’

Image Courtesy of Rogue Magazine

You may be a huge fan of ‘Gossip Girl,’ but former star Leighton Meester revealed in a new interview that she’s so over the CW show. In fact, she’d love to leave it in the past, so don’t hold your breath for a ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot.

“I think I’m different,” Leighton Meester told Rogue magazine while talking about her transition from The CW’s Gossip Girl to Fox’s upcoming time travel comedy Making History. “I started Gossip Girl 10 years ago when I was 20, and I’m 30 now. I loved doing it, and now I’m doing something else that I love, and something new that’s a little bit more my taste as a 30 year old, something I’ve grown into.”

Ouch. What does this mean for us 30-year-olds who watched Gossip Girl when it was still on the air? We’d still watch it today if we could.

Anyway, the actress will next star in Making History, a time-travel comedy in which she plays Deborah, the eldest daughter of Paul Revere. In the series, a professor creates a device that allows him and his colleague to change the course of events from the past in order to improve their current life. (Watch the trailer above.)

It’s definitely very different from Gossip Girl, so don’t expect to see Leighton wearing any luxury brand names.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Leighton Meester dissing Gossip Girl? Does it upset you? Tell us below!

