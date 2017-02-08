LeBron James Slams Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban — It ‘Divides & Excludes People’

REX/Shutterstock

LeBron James just took Donald Trump to task with new comments on the President’s temporary immigration ban. ‘I am not in favor of this policy,’ he said in a recent interview. Read what else the basketball superstar had to say now.

LeBron James, 32, asserted himself as a voice of the resistance against Donald Trump, 70, while sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter. “We should all continue to speak up and fight for ideas that bring people together,” said the Cleveland Cavaliers player in the interview released Feb. 8. “Regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religious beliefs or any other differences.”

Honored with the NAACP’s Jackie Robinson Award on Feb. 1, it is fitting LeBron speak on behalf of people everywhere. Whether the President’s executive action on immigration directly or indirectly affects them, the small forward sees his celebrity for the platform it is. “I’ve got a long way to go to have the kind of impact these great leaders [Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali and Jim Brown] have been able to have,” James tells THR. “I hope to continue building on the legacy they started.”

“Diversity is what makes this country so great,” he continues. “We should all continue to speak up and fight for ideas that bring people together regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religious beliefs or any other differences. It’s important that we as athletes continue to use the platform we have to speak up for what we believe in.” The fact that he mentions athletes speaking out stands in contrast to Tom Brady‘s view of mixing politics with pleasure.

LeBron gets even more direct, unlike Lady Gaga, firing shots at Donald’s much-maligned ban on travel into the United States from Muslim-majority countries. “I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people,” he says. “I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it.”

