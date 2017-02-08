Lady Gaga Slams Body Shamers After Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I’m Proud Of My Body’

REX/Shutterstock

Take that, haters! Lady Gaga is firing back at fat shamers who criticized her body during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 5 — and she has a powerful message to send them. Slay, Gaga, SLAY!!

Lady Gaga, 30, was the victim of major body shaming after she performed in a crop top on one of the most-watched stages in the world at Super Bowl 51. While most of the Internet went crazy over her incredible performance, there were still those few critics, who just couldn’t help but make hateful comments about the way Gaga’s body looked in her Halftime ensemble. Now, she’s fighting back.

“I heard my body is a top of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in the white crop top and sequined hot pants she wore for part of the show. “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys.”

It’s especially frustrating to hear people saying such hurtful things about Gaga’s body, especially since she’s previously admitted to battling anorexia and bulimia. We think she looked incredible, and anyway, regardless of her appearance, she absolutely KILLED it on that stage.

There’s a big year coming up for the singer, too — she announced her Joanne world tour after performing in Houston! We obviously can’t wait to check her out on the road!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gaga firing back at body shamers? What did you think of her Super Bowl performance?

