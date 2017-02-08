T.I.’s Mystery Girl Kristen Ingram ‘Grateful’ For Rapper After Super Bowl — See Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

The mystery girl T.I. was spotted cozying up with at the Super Bowl has officially broken her silence on Instagram. With a sweet pic Kristen Ingram is revealing that she’s ‘grateful’ for the rapper’s support. See for yourself, right here!

It looks like the romance rumors haven’t caused NFL marketing director Kristen Ingram to shy away from flaunting her friendship with rapper T.I.. The mysterious beauty added her first photo ever on her Instagram on Feb. 8, and T.I. was front and center in it! And a touching message in the caption has fans freaking out.

Be aware of what others are doing, applaud their efforts, acknowledge their successes, and encourage them in their pursuits. When we all help one another, everybody wins! Grateful for all those that showed up for me this past week, and to my core team for being so thorough. A photo posted by Kristen Ingram (@kicertified) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

“Be aware of what others are doing, applaud their efforts, acknowledge their successes, and encourage them in their pursuits,” she wrote. “When we all help one another, everybody wins! Grateful for all those that showed up for me this past week, and to my core team for being so thorough.” T.I. was definitely among one of those “people who showed up” and she drove the point home by putting him front and center in a collage of people with her at the Super Bowl.

However, she also included a series of hashtags including #SuperWoman #PositiveVibes #LoveWins #NotYourSideChick #PrettyGirls and #ChampagneProblems. Could she be taking a swing at the rumors that T.I. was turning to her during his divorce from longtime love Tiny Harris? Only time will tell!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kristen’s first Instagram? Let us know!

