Kourtney Kardashian Refuses Scott’s Proposal: His Revenge Plans After She ‘Embarrassed’ Him

Scott Disick isn’t going down without a fight! After Kourtney Kardashian rejected his Costa Rica proposal in Jan. 2017, that’s when he wanted to serve up a big ‘f–k you’ to his ex, according to a new report. When Kourt denied Scott, he was ’embarrassed’ and ‘angry.’ Out of spite, he did the unthinkable… You’ve got to read this.

When Kourtney Kardashian says “no,” that’s when you channel your anger into mass destruction. Well, that’s basically the simple version of this new report from Feb. 8. Scott Disick, 33, allegedly asked the 37-year-old reality star to marry him when they vacationed in Costa Rica with their kids — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — and her family at the end of Jan. 2017, Us Weekly reported, Feb. 8. But, as you can tell from Scott’s latest Miami getaway, where he was spotted getting cozy with multiple models, Kourt rejected his proposal.

That’s when it was plan B for good old Scotty. When he was sadly rejected, Scott reportedly channeled his hurt feelings of embarrassment into a “f–k you” plan to spite Kourtney. That’s what apparently set Scott’s model mayhem off; — Remember when he was supposedly caught sneaking a model into a Costa Rica hotel, that was not too far from where the Kardashians laid camp on their vacation? AND, remember when he was spotted kissing model, Jessica “J Lynne” Harris, 25, on Jan. 31, on his Miami getaway [which contained a slew of other young models]? Well, those actions were all meant to be a big slap in the face to Kourt, and they were fueled from from Scott’s anger after her rejection, as reported by the mag. WOW.

Leading up to their Costa Rica family vacation, Kourt and Scott seemed stronger than ever at the end of 2016. They were posting family photos, and spending a ton of time together. Not to mention, Scott had been on his best behavior for the last two years, while on his mission to win back his ex. He even went as far as to attend a Malibu rehab, in 2015, to get sober for the sake of his family. In the end, Scott’s endless efforts were all too late, because Kourt is reportedly over and done with him.

