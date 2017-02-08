Kim Kardashian Getting More Plastic Surgery? ‘Dr. Ourian Sessions Are Always The Best’

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! Kim Kardashian is playing with her famous features again, as she made a late night trip to her cosmetic dermatologist Feb. 7. We’ve got the details on how she dished that her session with Dr. Simon Ourian was totally ‘the best.’

How do you mess with perfection? We’re dying to know what Kim Kardashian, 36, is having done to her famous face, as she had an evening session with cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian, where he could be doing any number of things to her stunning visage. He’s the go-to guy for all of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies when it comes to lip plumping, but he also does injectables like botox to other parts of the face and body as well. Kim is so obsessed with his work that it’s anyone’s guess what she could be having done, as he’s literally worked on her from her head down to a scar on her toe!

The reality star revealed she was having a touch-up done in a tweet Feb. 7, when she told her fans, “Late night Dr. Ourian sessions are always the best!” She’s never been shy when it comes to how much she wants to keep her face flawless and wrinkle free. Maybe she’s getting a little filler work done just in case age has decided to finally make a go at bringing down the most stunning face in the world.

Late night Dr. Ourian sessions are always the best! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 8, 2017

Dr. Ourian has also performed numerous laser treatments on Kim over the years, helping her get rid of stretch marks around her cleavage so that her boobs are sheer perfection. She famously sought out his help for eliminating wrinkles on her hands in a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so there really isn’t a single body part that she doesn’t fret about. Who knows what Kim is getting done this time around, but we’re sure the results will be flawless as usual.

