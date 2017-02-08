Kevin Durant Hates His Ex-Teammate Russell Westbrook? The Truth About This NBA Feud

Ever since Kevin Durant ditched the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors, there’s been nothing but bad blood between him and Russell Westbrook. Or has there? Ahead of his return to Oklahoma City, Kevin revealed what he thinks about all the drama with his ex-teammate.

Kevin Durant, 28, actually has two words to describe the perceived beef between him and Russell Westbrook, 28: “fake drama.” Wow. Some have thought that the feud between these two was bigger than the beef LeBron James, 31, has with Charles Barkley, 53, Kevin thinks it’s something that has been blown way out of proportion.

“I was doing an interview with someone and I used the word ‘unselfish’ to describe my teammates here [with] the Warriors,” Kevin said in an interview with ESPN’s Marc Stein during the Feb. 7 edition of SportsCenter, “and someone asked Russell the question, asked if he heard what I said about being unselfish and he phrased the question as if I was saying that the Thunder and the organization and the team was selfish. And once I heard that, I was like, ‘They are trying to get in between this thing and make it bigger than what it is.’

Obviously Russell wasn’t going to hear that [full] interview I had about me just talking about my teammates I have now,” Kevin added, “and someone in Oklahoma City phrased it to him as if I was calling them selfish. It’s that easy. It’s that easy for the media to twist something up and for the media, you know, [to] make a feud between us.”

What prompted Kevin to squash his side of the feud? Well, he and the Warriors are playing the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Feb. 11. It will be the first time Kevin has stepped into the Chesapeake Energy Arena since trading his OKC jersey for a Dubs uniform. Maybe he wanted to make peace before he faces the fans who think he’s a turncoat for joining another team.

While Kevin thinks this drama is all “fake,” someone better tell that to Russell. The Thunder star, who has put up his 25th Triple-Double in the Feb. 3 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, still thinks Kevin’s a “traitor.” Russell’s even “pissed” that he has to play on the same team with him for the NBA All-Star Game, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. While Kevin’s saying there’s no feud between him and Russell, Mr. Westbrook might think otherwise.

