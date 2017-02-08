Katy Perry’s Hiding Disco Balls That Play Her New Music: Where To Find One Near You

Courtesy of Twitter, REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry has just set up the world’s coolest treasure hunt! After teasing her new single, which is rumored to be called ‘Chained to the Rhythm’, the singer has encouraged fans to ‘leave our bubbles’ and ‘bring our headphones’ on an epic hunt for disco balls that play the song. Here’s where you can find one!

Katy Perry, 32, is putting the word out about her new single, and she definitely gets points for unique advertising! Here’s where you can find a disco ball that plays the forthcoming single.

Katy dropped hints about the song on social media, first sharing a clip on Feb. 7:

Why are we all so chained… #FRIDAYTHE10TH A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

She then took to Twitter to post a video of herself plugging headphones into a disco ball. Her fancy manicure spelled out “FIND ME”, inviting fans to find their local disco ball. How cool is that?!

“Leave your bubble (and bring your headphones),” Katy also tweeted on Feb. 8, with a link to the map. Fans have already been finding the disco balls in parks all over the world, and the “Firework” singer has eagerly retweeted their discoveries. “I LOVE #CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM @katyperry QUEEN,” one fan wrote. “Okay this is nuts. There’s a disco ball at Nathan Phillips Sq PLAYING BRAND NEW @KATYPERRY. Go check it out! #ChainedToTheRhythm,” another gushed.

Though the full lyrics haven’t surfaced yet, the chorus includes the line, “I think we’re free, We roll, chained to the rhythm, to the rhythm”…naturally.

Finally, Katy has been using the hashtag #FridayThe10th all over the place, implying that no matter what, we’ll get to hear the full single on Feb. 10. We’ll leave you with this epic joke tweet:

HollywoodLifers, is there a #ChainedToTheRhythm disco ball hidden near you? Tell us if you found it!

