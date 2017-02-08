Justin Bieber Shows Off Cupping Therapy Marks On Bare Chest In Hot Shirtless Selfie

Image Courtesy of Instagram

OMG, we’re dying! Justin Bieber unleashed a whole series of new pics on his Instagram account on Feb. 8, and the one with him shirtless in bed is giving us all the feels. In fact, if Justin’s eyes could talk, we think they’d be saying, ‘come join me.’

Whoo! Justin Bieber‘s chest looks to be in pain, based on one of the many pictures he shared on Instagram Feb. 8. As you can see above, his manly torso is covered in cupping therapy marks. We imagine the process is quite painful, but based on the look he’s giving the camera, you’d never know!

In the photo, which the Biebs shared with his 77 million followers, Justin’s seen sitting in bed — SHIRTLESS — and smoldering at the camera. If we didn’t know any better, we’d say he’s giving us a “come hither”-type of look. (Be right there, Justin!)

Not surprisingly, Justin’s fans got just as excited as we did when he unleashed the photos. One Instagram user wrote, “We love you daddy,” while another said, “Welcome back!! Please don’t leave again!!”

Then, some fans got pretty wild, saying things like “F*** meeee.” And another said, “Throw on a smile and damn you can hear the panties drop across the world!”

We’re not exactly sure whether panties are dropping or not, but what we do know is that Justin’s new pics are great! He was gone from Instagram for way too long, and now that he’s back, we hope he sticks around and keeps posting hot pics. Wouldn’t that be nice? To see all the photos, click through the gallery above.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Justin Bieber’s new pics? Do they get you all hot and bothered? Tell us below!

