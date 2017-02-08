Well, this is… different. Justin Bieber is featured in a new commercial for cell phones in Japan, and it’s totally bizarre. You just have to see it for yourself!

Justin Bieber, 22, is apparently killing time in between touring and making music to do cell phone commercials. Moving on from his T-Mobile Super Bowl 51 ad, Justin is now featured in one for Softbank, a company used primarily in Japan. Although a full commercial has yet to be released, the behind-the-scenes look reveals that the ad is well, kind of strange.

It starts out with Justin speaking Japanese, and then we find out he’s roaming around a school filled with students. He politely flirts with some girls, gets followed by a large group of uniform wearing students, and then crashes a classroom that is being taught by none other than viral superstar, Piko Taro. It doesn’t quite make sense, but either way Justin seems to be enjoying himself!

Piko is pretty psyched to see Justin when he walks in the room, and in the above behind-the-scenes look at the ad we see Justin going around giving the students high fives. Afterwards, Piko and Justin say the line from the Japanese comedian’s viral video, “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen” — aka “PPAP” — and the Biebs gives Piko’s chin a little scratch. Totally normal!

Needless to say, we can’t wait to see the final product once it’s released. It’s sure to be just as kooky as the behind-the-scenes footage!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Justin’s Japanese ad? Comment below with your thoughts!