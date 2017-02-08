Jessa Duggar Proudly Shows Off Her Newborn Son In 1st Family Pic Since His Birth: So Cute

Courtesy of Jessa & Ben Seewald

And baby makes four! Jessa Duggar Seewald gave birth just days ago on Feb. 6, and already her & her husband Ben Seewald’s new little man is making appearances with his fam on social media! Posing with his mom, dad, & adorable older brother, the precious infant is already making hearts melt — this pic is seriously TOO cute!

We cannot get enough of Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, and Ben Seewald‘s, 21, adorable growing family — and lucky for us, they can’t seem to stop sharing the sweetest photos of their newly expanded brood with fans! After giving birth on Feb. 6, Jessa promptly posted a photo of her newborn son, whose name has yet to be decided, to Instagram hours later. And since then, she’s one-upped the original pic with a precious snapshot featuring her ENTIRE immediate family — including new big brother Spurgeon Seewald, 15 months.

Little video update! Check it out! 👶🏼 #BabySeewald2 ❤:LINK IN BIO:❤ A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:40am PST

Beaming from ear-to-ear, Jessa sits next to Ben on their living couch cradling her infant in her arms. In the photo, the little guy is fast asleep as he wears a beanie and is cozily wrapped up in blankets. Spurgeon sits next to his dad and is barefoot while wearing a striped tee and gray pants. Talk about one happy family! And despite giving birth just days ago, Jessa looks wide-eyed and fresh — she must be getting some help from her 18 siblings!

“We are so excited to introduce our little baby boy to the world,” Jessa said in a new TLC video that announced the arrival of her new family member. “I think it’s really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age. I know they’re going to be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together, so I’m looking forward to seeing that. I know Ben’s probably going to have them out in the backyard playing football in the next couple of years!”

“It was definitely a challenge trying to keep the gender a secret,” Ben added, while also revealing their new son would most likely have a unique name just like his brother — though they haven’t settled on anything as of yet. “When the baby was finally born and we got to hold him for the first time, I started crying,” Jessa continued. “And I think Ben had tears in his eyes.” Aw! “We want to thank everyone for their love and prayers and support for us during this labor and delivery.” We can’t wait to see more pics from this sweet family!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you anxious to find out baby Seewald number two’s name? Isn’t he so precious?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.