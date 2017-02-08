Jeff Sessions Confirmed As Attorney General As Tensions Between Parties Boils Over

REX/Shutterstock

The verdict is in! Jeff Sessions was confirmed as the new attorney general by a deeply divided Senate on Feb. 8, following a bitter debate between both political parties. This development comes after President Donald Trump nominated him in 2016.

The Senate confirmed Jeff Sessions, 70, as the new attorney general on Feb. 8, despite strong opposition from the Democratic party. A sharply divided group locked in Donald Trump‘s nominee for the role, proving how at odds the two political parties still are amidst his controversial presidency. The chamber voted 52-47 to clear Jeff, who has been heavily criticized for his civil and voting rights as a federal prosecutor and state attorney general.

Although Jeff had the full support of the Republican party, Senator Joe Manchin III was the only Democrat who showed him any support. Donald first nominated Jeff in Nov. 2016, while addressing his many accomplishments throughout his career. “Jeff has been a highly respected member of the U.S. Senate for 20 years,” Donald said in a statement. “He is a world-class legal mind and considered a truly great Attorney General and US Attorney in the state of Alabama. Jeff is greatly admired by legal scholars and virtually everyone who knows him.”

Jeff’s approval came shortly after Donald fired the last Attorney General, Sally Yates, because she wouldn’t stand behind his ban against Muslims. The White House statement read that Sally refused “to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.” Meanwhile, NARAL, a pro-choice political organization, also shared a list of reasons why Jeff shouldn’t be voted into power, saying he “opposed the Violence Against Women Act” and more.

After the news made its rounds, Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter. He wrote, “I look forward to working with @JeffSessions as he takes on this new role & restores integrity to DOJ leadership.” However, not everyone was pleased with Jeff’s new position, as the Women’s March social media page also voiced their thoughts. “Jeff Sessions has been confirmed. Sanctuary cities are now more important than ever. This is why we will continue to resist. #WhyIResist.”

HollywoodLifers, are you happy that Jeff was confirmed as the attorney general? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.