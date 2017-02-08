Irina Shayk’s Edgy Maternity Style: Model Dresses Bump In Moto Jacket & Combat Boots

AKM-GSI

Talk about gorgeous! We’re not surprised Irina Shayk is a fashionable mom-to-be, but her latest look may just be her most stylish maternity outfit to date! Channeling her inner rockstar, the supermodel finally let her large baby bump show when she sported a fierce leather jacket & chic all-black ensemble.

There it is! Irina Shayk, 31, normally hides her growing baby bump when appearing in public, but on Feb. 7 while out shopping in LA, the model flaunted her belly in a wildly fashionable ensemble — and we could not get enough! Irina, who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 42, rocked a loose-fitting black tunic, leather moto jacket, black leggings, and combat boots for her spree on Melrose Avenue. Seriously, could she LOOK anymore fierce?

While her trendy shoes aren’t visible in the pic above, they were a great touch as they appeared to be comfy as well as stylish. She also paired her all-black look with a burgundy leather bag and wore her hair down with a middle part. Irina’s outfit was definitely casual, but still super polished, and we love how the leather jacket gave her an edgy and pulled-together vibe. Now THAT’S maternity fashion done right.

Irina and Bradley have been dating since around April 2015, and, according to E! News, the actor has been doting on his beau, even “taking her to her doctor visits.” And they’re reportedly both super excited about entering the parenting club! “Irina can’t wait to be a mom,” the media outlet also reported. “She wants more kids after this.” Aw! Bradley’s apparently just as psyched too and loves “seeing the baby grow inside her.”

The couple still have yet to publicly comment on the pregnancy, but bun-in-the-oven rumors started flying after she walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris wearing a trench coat over her lingerie. Since then, she’s been spotted out and about multiple times with a growing belly. And we can’t wait to see more of her fabulous maternity outfits!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love Irina’s chic maternity looks? Are you excited for her and Bradley to be parents?

