Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Steamy Make Out Session On Winter Vacation — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got hot and heavy on their winter vacation! ‘The Voice’ judges were all bundled up in a steamy make out session while in Big Bear Lake. See the cute pics!

This is so sweet! Singers Gwen Stefani, 47 and Blake Shelton, 40 took a romantic trip together over the weekend to Big Bear Lake, California. The couple shared an adorable smooch in the ski and snowboard destination, all bundled up in winter clothes — and you just have to see it for yourself. Check out the sexy kiss here!

All eyes were on the couple! In the steamy pic, the “Hollaback Girl” singer was donning a lime green top with a patterned, puffy ski jacket. She wore it with skinny jeans and a red plaid shirt tied around her petite waist. Her handsome beau was clad in a camo coat, jeans, and accessorized with a blue and white baseball cap. Travelers looked on to see the steamy PDA and took some selfies. The couple shared the kiss in each others arms and it’s absolutely adorable!

It seems the dynamic duo is getting their last vacation in before they go back to their red chairs on The Voice when the new season premieres on Feb. 27 on NBC. Blake and Gwen will be joined by fellow judges and musicians, Adam Levine, 37 and Alicia Keys, 36. In a promo pic for the new season, you can totally feel the love between the country and pop singer.

The couple has been hot and heavy since they first started dating in fall 2015 — they are even beginning to appear at each others concerts. How amazing is that? During Blake’s tour stop in Mexico on Jan. 21, the Nashville native even brought his girl on stage! The hot duo didn’t sing their duet “Go Ahead & Break My Heart,” but Gwen sang one of her old No Doubt hits,”Hella Good” and it was incredible! Seriously can this couple get any cuter?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s steamy PDA vacation pic?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.