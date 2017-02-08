AKM-GSI

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik aren’t letting a little controversy get them down. The hot couple stepped out for the first time in Los Angeles on Feb. 7 after Zayn took to Twitter to defend his girl. Gigi’s been accused of being ‘racist’ after mocking a Buddha cookie, but Zayn’s showing everyone he’s standing by Gigi!

Gigi Hadid, 21, and Zayn Malik, 24, headed out on a low-key date in Los Angeles on Feb. 7 looking more flawless than ever. The couple seemed relaxed while spending some quality time together before Gigi attends Tommy Hilfiger’s fashion show in Venice Beach on Feb. 8. Gigi was super casual in a navy sweater and leather pants, while Zayn looked adorable in a T-Rex sweater and jeans.

The couple is staying united amidst the outrage from fans who accused Gigi of being “racist” following a video of the model imitating a Buddha cookie surfaced online. People have continued to troll Gigi, and Zayn responded to one person asking what he thought of his girl making fun of Asian people. “Trust me.. she likes asians,” he tweeted.

It didn’t take long for people to start accusing Zayn of also being racist. Zayn didn’t have time for that, so he tweeted at the haters: “People’s nerve to call me ignorant, when any chance they get I’m a terrorist!! to be a racist goes against my very existence.” He also added later, “So please don’t try to educate me.”

Slay, Zayn! Gigi and Zayn have been inseparable lately and have been treating fans to super cute photos. Gigi’s collaboration with Tommy, the Tommy x Gigi collection, will also be on display during the fashion show. Gigi will likely walk in the show, and it wouldn’t surprise us at all if Zayn showed up to support his love yet again!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Zayn defending Gigi? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.