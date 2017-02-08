Courtesy of Vogue

OMG! Was Gigi Hadid photoshopped on the ‘Vogue’ diversity cover AS WELL?! Ashley Graham was strike one, and now fans are noticing a different quirk with the blonde bombshell’s weird, extra-long arm. See people’s furious reactions, here!

This is not a good day for Vogue. The fashion magazine has come under fire not once, but TWICE for allegedly photoshopping two models in their diversity cover. Fans first noticed that Ashley Graham looked thinner than usual, and now they’re commenting on Gigi Hadid‘s, 21, extra long arm! Not that we’re Sherlock Holmes or anything, but the proportions of her body do look a little weird, and her left arm in particular looks like it’s a mile long. The blonde stunner is already flawless, so why would be supposedly use photoshop?

why does gigi hadid's arm look like its a mile long https://t.co/KrxpD6FVr0 — deadass (@taylor_brunoo) February 8, 2017

Is it me or is there something strange going on with Gigi hadid's left arm/hand? https://t.co/XfHaDLzDd6 — Karen Taylor (@KTinWDC) February 8, 2017

Um, how fucking long is Gigi Hadid's arm on the cover of Vogue? https://t.co/c6SUZ5Ox07 pic.twitter.com/Y8KKFlTVJx — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 8, 2017

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the California-native has possibly been the subject of digital changes. When Gigi posed for W Magazine in Oct. 2016, her arm (once again) looked HEAVILY photoshopped. The pictures show Gigi lying on a bed frame in an orange tanktop with cute cats running around. “Look at Gigi’s arm, who was in charge of these photos?” one fan commented. “When did Gigi turn into Mr. Fantastic? I’m crying,” another wrote. The magazine was also accused of photoshopping Kendall Jenner‘s limbs in the same series.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Gigi’s moles were also photoshopped out in a different Vogue shoot. On the cover of Vogue China, the supermodel raises her arms above her head in a crop top blue sweater, revealing her stomach that usually has multiple moles on it. Other fans noticed that editors made her skin unrealistically and unnaturally white! Gigi’s tan is one of the sexiest things about her, and her beauty marks are just that…BEAUTIFUL!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Vogue photoshopped Gigi on their diversity cover?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.